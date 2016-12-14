March Soccer School duo hit hat-tricks

Under 18

Thurlby Tigers 0 March Soccer School 10

An understrength squad due to injuries didn’t deter the March lads.

Hat-tricks for both Kyle Bird and Stef Cavozzi and a brace apiece for Liam Monaghan and Charlie Revell.

Under 16

March Park Rangers 3

Bottisham 3

Rangers played their ‘get out of jail card’ to deservedly come back from 3-0 down.

Man of the match Dom Webb scored two with Brandon Pearce setting up all three goals, one of which was an own goal. Rangers go into the festive break just one point from the top.

Peterborough Junior

Alliance League U14

Werrington Reds 3

March Park Rangers 1

This was a very good game of football again contested by two very strong teams.

Berzan Gokman scored the March goal after an excellent pass by Kallum Jupp.

MoM: Nojus Konciego.

Under 12

Glinton & Northborough Blue 1

March Soccer School 2

Great precise passing moves created two well taken goals from Codi Wedge and Alex Neve to seal the victory in the Hereward Cup Quarter-Final.

A solid all round team performance.

March Park Rangers 0 Isleham 3

Rangers were unlucky not to get a point due to the effort and determination put in.

Player of the match: Bethany Kent.

n Wisbech St Mary drew 1-1 at home to Holland FC in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division. Attendance: 28.

Saints, now in tenth position, travel to 15th-spot Whitton – conquerors of March Town last Saturday – next weekend.