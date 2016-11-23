March Soccer School keeper Dan saves three shoot-out efforts

U13 Hereward Cup

Despite only fielding 10 players, March Soccer School U13’s defeated Kings Cliffe on penalties in an exciting match.

A single from Duke Higham and a brace from MoM Chaz Thurlby saw the Blues level at full time. Jenson Carpenter, Joseph Tully and Jack Hayes converted their spot kicks and Dan Jones saved three efforts.

U18

March Soccer School 4 Wisbech T Acorns 0

The in-form lads defeated Division 1 side Wisbech Town Acorns to march on in the U18 League Knock Out Cup.

Two first half fine finishes from Kyle Bird weredoubled in the second period by Rob Conyard and Charlie Revell, who linked up well to thwart the defence.

A clean sheet from Will Curtis in goal for MSS.

U14 Girls

Swavesey Spartans 1 March Soccer School 4

Another all-round impressive team performance with great individual skill.

Jessica Conyard opened the scoring for March, Billie Byles fired home and Millie Vail impressed with two good finishes.

Peterborough Junior Alliance U14

March Park Rangers 8 Netherton Hawkes 0

March were always in total control.

They went into the second half five goals up through Lewis Kent 3 and Berzan Gokmen 2. They added further goals through Dalton DJ Moore, Nojus Konceigo (debut goal) and Ben Jupp.

MoM: The team.

U12 Girls

Cambridge City 3 March Park Rgs 1

On Saturday Rangers played in a highly-entertaining game with both teams showing commitment and determination.

Rangers took the lead through Keira Swanson with Cambridge equalising just before half-time.

In the second half Cambridge scored twice to secure their win. Player of the match was Leoni McDougall.

U12

Bourne Town Juniors Claret 2 March SS 6

March youngsters continue their solid winning start and also defeated the poor weather and conditions.

Bourne scored first but the lads soon found their rhythm and led 1-4 at the break with goals from Bailey Yeomans (2), Archie Cullum and Jack Conyard.

Bourne grabbed a goal back but struggled against a very strong March. Cullum curled the ball into the box beautifully to find the gliding heads of both Brandon Wojowych and Brandon Towell for the leaders.