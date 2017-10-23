March Soccer School’s Rob, 17, wins top FA community volunteer award

Teenager Rob Conyard of March Soccer School has been awarded ‘Young Volunteer of the Year’ in the FA Community Awards 2017.

The FA Community Awards aim to recognise and reward people across the country that make a difference to grassroots football in their local community − the people who dedicate their time to developing tomorrow’s young talent and help ensure safety and best practice in clubs up and down the country.

The awards offer a chance to all those involved in grassroots football clubs and volunteers across the country in recognition of working above and beyond expectations.

Rob, 17, a player, coach, volunteer and referee, was recognised for his exceptional work in the local community and for being an inspirational role model to local youngsters at a presentation evening held by the Cambridgeshire Football Association at Cambridge United’s Cambs Glass Stadium on Tuesday, October 17.

March Soccer School said: “The club are proud of Rob and of all their local volunteers who are all exceptional and work tirelessly to provide footballing opportunities and quality coaching for all.

“Developing the children on and off the pitch from players into young adults, referees and/or coaches is of great importance and the club are thrilled that so many players, boys and girls are now stepping up to refereeing and coaching.”

March Soccer School was founded in 1992 by current chairman and head coach Tony Russell and are a thriving community club run by the local community for the local community.

The club ethos is to provide footballing opportunites for all in a fun and safe environment with the emphasis on friendship, development on and off the pitch and fun for all.

The club currently provide football for 300 local youngsters and run 21 youth teams from Under 7’s to Under 18’s for both boys and girls as well as a newly introduced adult Academy squad with weekly training sessions being held for all aged 4 years and over. The Club have a pro-active approach to introducing more youngsters and volunteers of all abilities or disabilities to the great game.

March Soccer School are currently recruiting so for anyone interested in playing, learning new skills, meeting new friends or volunteering or Coaching they would be warmly welcomed. For further information please email info@marchsoccerschool.co.uk or contact Tony 01354 651643 or Katie 07753 690393. www.marchsoccerschool.co.uk can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.