March Soccer School scoops FA community awards

The hard work by March Soccer School throughout the community has been recognised after scooping two FA Community Awards.

MSS were awarded the County honour of ‘FA Charter Standard Development Club of the Year’ and the Regional Award of ‘FA Charter Standard Development Club of the Year’.

The Awards aim to recognise and reward people across the country that make a difference to grassroots football in their local community.

March Soccer School was founded in 1992 by current chairman and head coach Tony Russell. The MSS ethos is to provide footballing opportunites for all in a fun and safe environment.

For further information please email info@march soccerschool.co.uk

www.marchsoccer school.couk can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.