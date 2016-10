Two March Soccer School Under 10 age group teams have kit provided by generous local sponsors.

MSS U10 Blue team along with team manager Matt Christian are pictured proudly being presented with their new kit by James Chrysanthou and Lee Darville of LJ Roofing.

Under 10 White team along with team Manager Dale Paschier being presented with a new team strip very generously and kindly Sponsored and provided by Adam Davis of local business Adam's Tyre and Mot Centre, 2A Rookswood Road, March 01354 279261. Pictured left to right: Asst Manager Matt Taylor, the U10 White squad, Team Manager Dale Paschier and Adam Davis of Adam's Tyre and Mot Centre.

MSS U10 White team’s strip is provided by Adam’s Tyre and Mot Centre of March.