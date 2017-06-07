March teams triumph at Hungate Rovers six-a-side tournament

March Town Ladies put two teams into the Hungate Rovers six-a-side tournament on Sunday and, with both getting through the group stage, they played each other in the semi-final.

With the Blues and Yellows drawing 0-0 aet, it went to penalties and the Blues went through 4-2. In the final, the Blues played Kirkley & Parkfield and in another tense game it finished 0-0. Keeper Tori Sharpe scored the decisive penalty to win 4-3 and the Hares retained the trophy.

MSS

The winning Blues team back, from left: Coach Rich Lorraine, Paige Bedwell-Mann, Gemma Ramsey, Emma Searle, Tori Sharpe, Adele Munday, Tiff Hyne. Front: Livvi Hodges, Shannon Kelly, Kayleigh Churchyard.

The March Soccer School U-12 were also winners of the Hungate Sixes Tournament.

Above: Back, from left: Archie Cullum, Brandon Wojtowych, Charlie Gatty, Bailey Yeomans, Jack Conyard.

Front: Codi Wedge, Brandon Towell, Callum Racey, Alex Neve.