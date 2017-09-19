Search

March Town FC back in business at home to Sudbury

March Town United FC, who had no fixture at the weekend, on Saturday in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division entertain AFC Sudbury.

An Andre Da Silva strike and a Mariusz Kudyba brace earned a 3-0 ChromaSport Peterborough League Premier home win for Leverington Sports over Holbeach Reserves.

In the Premier Shield, Ben Partridge netted for Sutton Bridge but they lost 3-1 to Whittlesey Ath.

Cambs Kershaw League Mead Plant & Grab 2B

Substitute Josh Bothamley earned a draw to get Doddington United their first point on the board, 1-1 versus Brampton Res.

Goals from Elliot Batizovszky, Anthony Bulbrook, Lee Ransome and Nick Streets sealed a 4-1 Cambs Lower Junior Cup win for Chatteris Fen Tigers over visitors Wisbech St Mary B.