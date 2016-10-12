March Town FC concede five in first half

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Braintree Town 5

March Town United 0

The Hares crashed in deepest Essex, conceding five times in the first half, while David Jackson received a red card.

The game was marred by a melee at the final whistle and March lie in 16th spot. Att: 33.

Tomorrow March host Eaton Socon in the Cambs Invitation Cup and on Saturday travel to league newcomers Holland FC.

March Reserves fared better as they beat Swavesey Institute 2-0 in the Cambs League. The Reserves made it four wins on the bounce, with goals from Ross Alexander and Stuart Dunlop to go into second place.

North Cambs Cup

Upwell Tn 3

Wimblington 5

The first 10 minutes saw the visitors race to a 3-0 lead and make it 4-0 by half-time.

In the second half Upwell came out battling and an Ivaylo Raychev brace made it 4-2.

Wimblington made it 5-2 before Jack Watson missed a penalty, then scored late on to make it 5-3.

Upwell boss Karl Schultz said: “It was too little, too late. But we battled well in the second half. We are now starting to welcome players back from injury lay-offs and unavailability.”

Cambs 4B

March Rangers Res 5

Upwell Res 1

A horror show in the first 15 minutes cost Harry Griffin’s lads. Joe Carter scored a consolation on his debut.

Under 14

Cambourne Girls 2

March Soccer School 10

March dominated the second period. Some fine finishing from scorers Billie Byles, Libby Band, Rebecca Moy (2), Georgia Stimson (2), Ellie Timbrell (2), Millie Vail (2).

Team: Band, Byles, Conyard, Goode, Mould, Moy, Parrish, Pedler, Rowlett, Stimson, Tombs, Timbrell, Vail.

Under 18

March Soccer School 15 Wittering Harriers 0

Mighty MSS goals: Toby Allen (3), Stefano Cavozzi, Rob Conyard (3), Travis Hayes, Tom Hinton, Kieran Neville (2), Charlie Revell (2), Ben Watson (2).

Team: Curtis, Allen, Bird, Cable, Cavozzi, Conyard, Halls, Hayes, Hinton, Neville, J Monaghan, L Monaghan, Revell, Smith, Watson.

n Wisbech St Mary FC U13 require two players for the Peterborough Junior Alliance Division 2. Players should be in this year’s school Year 8. Please contact Alex Albutt on 01945 410610.