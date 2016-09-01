March Town FC notch first win

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Debenham LC 1 March Tn 2

The Hares notched their first win of the season.

A well-worked goal came from Matt Barber on 41 minutes, shortly followed by a solo strike by Dan Woods.

The second period saw the hosts awarded two penalties, but ’keeper Dave Beeny saved the first.

March, who lie in 16th, travel to Diss on Saturday.

Wisbech St Mary lost at Halstead Town 2-1 and slip to seventh.

Saints host Cornard United at the weekend.

Third-spot Chatteris Town go to Brampton in the Kershaw League KO Cup on Saturday.