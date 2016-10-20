March Town FC U18s defeat Northern Star in thriller

Thursday night saw March Town u18 host Peterborough Northern Star in the Thurlow Nunn League.

James Youles netted well after 10 minutes. PNS came back to equalise then take the lead before half-time with a well-taken free kick from a strange foul decision.

In the second half Hares captain Toby Allen equalised and put his team ahead with a great brace; 3-2. PNS then deservedly went 3-4 up. Again the Hares rallied and at the corner sent the big man Brett Liddy up who buried the ball in the net. With four minutes to go Archie Murfitt crossed the ball for Rob Conyard to smash home the winner.

The young Hares are at home tomorrow, 7.45 at the GER, against King’s Lynn FC u18s.