March Town held after Allen key unlocks Leiston

Toby Allen scored a wonder goal but the Hares were pegged back by Leiston on Saturday.

Leiston levelled in the second half of this Thurlow Nunn League First Division clash at March Town United’s GER ground.

March FC v Leiston FC Res. Football Action

Allen – fresh from a hat-trick for the youth team in a midweek 5-1 success at Wisbech St Mary – opened the scoring when he drove to the touch line and from an almost-impossible angle struck the roof of the net.

The hosts were denied a second on 18 minutes when Luke Pepper had the ball in the net but this was ruled out for an infringement.

Casey Logan also went close to scoring while, just aftert the half-hour mark, Pepper had an effort saved by the goalkeeper, as did Ash Brand just before the break.

Five minutes after the interval Logan was thwarted in a one-on-one with the keeper. Just two minutes later a fine free-kick beat home stopper Dave Beeny to the left to make the score 1-1.

Beeny superbly saved shortly afterwards from another free-kick.

In the dying seconds David Jackson was sent off after picking up his second yellow card.

The Hares are seventh after this deadlock.

They have recorded a win, two draws and a loss so far.

Before the match it was revealed that previous backers Fenmarc Produce have renewed sponsorship for this season.

Attendance: 54.

Mel Mattless and Roy Brand’s March Town United troops next Saturday entertain fifth-spot Debenham LC.