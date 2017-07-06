March Town ladies participate in training camp

Footballers from March Town Ladies, pictured right, were invited to a day out with the RAF at Lincoln City for a training day on Thursday.

Players from RAF stations nationwide were involved in training sessions, led by UEFA level coaches, at the Imps’ training ground.

The players also received a presentation from referees on their experiences in the middle.

Seven players from March were split up into different teams for a six-a-side side international tournament in the afternoon, which was won by Spain.

Representatives from March Town would like to thank the RAF for allowing the Hares to be part of the event.