March Town Ladies promoted

March Town Ladies (pictured) won promotion to the S Tech Prem League when Thurlby Tigers had late drop-outs to the league game on Sunday.

With Tigers unable to field a side, both teams played a friendly and the points went to the Hares. March still have to play twice but with no other team able to catch them, it means they are promoted to the S Tech Premier for the first time in their history.

Manager Gary Davis said: “I’m extremely proud of the team’s achievements this season.

“We have only lost one in the league and had some great results and performances. We have a fantastic bunch of committed players.

“With March Town Reserves also gaining promotion, it has been a strong season for the Hares.”

Under 12 Girls

Cambourne White 5 March Park Rangers 2

Rangers put in another strong team performance against a physical team.

Keira Swanson scored two fantastic goals. Player of the match: Leoni McDougall.

March Rangers YFC are holding their annual football tournament on May 20/21 at Elm Road Sports Field.

Peterborough Junior Alliance U14

Stanground 2 March Park Rangers 4

Another outstanding team performance by March who opened the scoring right on half-time with a fine solo goal by Kallum Jupp.

Todd Gray-Essen added three further goals. MoM: The team.