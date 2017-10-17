March Town striker Allen signs off with double against Halstead

Toby Allen signed off his March Town United tenure by scoring twice as the Hares drew 2-2 with Halstead in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

The departing Hare is joining King’s Lynn Town (see page 79). Allen gave March the lead twice before the visitors levelled. The 13th-spot Hares have no game next Saturday.

March: Beeny; Gunkel, Harrison, Jackson, J Mattless, M Mattless, Moore, Rawson, Wykes, Young, Allen. Subs: Brand, Smith, White. Attendance: 65.

Wisbech St Mary 3 Braintree Town Res 2

Goals from Jack Friend on 67 minutes, Nick Davey (70) and Lewis Gibson (76) won it for 12th-spot Saints, who tonight host Downham Town in the First Division KO Cup and in the FA Vase entertain fellow TNL One Whitton United − who lie third − on Saturday.

Wisbech St Mary: Barker, Burrows, Chilton, Davey, Easey, Friend, Gibson, McManus, Miller, Mockford, Smith. Att: 52.