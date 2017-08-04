March Town United off the mark to win Downham derby

Have your say

March Town United bagged their opening win of the 2017/18 season at home to Downham Town on Tuesday night.

Goals from Toby Allen, Jack Brand and Casey Logan saw a 3-0 success for the Hares.

A productive start to their Thurlow Nunn Division 1 League derby saw March enter half time two goals to the good.

Downham had shots cleared off the line but March punished Downham on the break as management team Mel Mattless and Roy Brand’s troops cruised home.