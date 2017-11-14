March Town Utd complete tough Thurlow Nunn trips

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Braintree Town Res 5 March Town United 1

March Town United completed two tough TNL First Division away trips in the space of four days on Saturday.

Firstly the Hares lost 3-1 on Wednesday at King’s Lynn Town Reserves − who briefly went top of the league due to that result.

Lynn Reserves boss Robbie Back praised March, saying: “It wasn’t pretty, but you have to give March some credit.

“They just don’t give up and this was always going to be a tough game for us after losing to them twice already this season.”

Dylan Edge put Lynn ahead after a mix-up in the March defence allowed him to latch onto a back pass and round the goalkeeper.

Then leading up to half-time March created chances and home shotstopper Aaron Watson was kept busy between the posts. The Hares levelled matters on 50 minutes when Jack Brand’s close-range shot beat Watson.

Ryan Harnwell’s effort hit the arm of March defender Joel Mattless on the line who was subsequently sent-off.

Eoin McQuaid put away the penalty. Dion Frary then scored from a corner with a header.

March: Beeny; Brand, Cable, Chow, Gunkel, Harrison, Logan, Joel Mattless, Max Mattless, Pepper, Rawson.

Then March went down 5-1 away at top eight outfit Braintree Town Reserves on Saturday. Att: 46.

Next Saturday March Town United entertain bottom six side Little Oakley.

Last night the Hares hosted Cambridge United Development in the Cambs Invitation Cup.

S Tech Prem Division

Park Ladies 0

March Town Ladies 2

The Hares made it three games unbeaten with a bruising and close local derby win away to Park Ladies.

Naomi McGarvie hit the post early on, but the Hares then took the lead on 20 minutes when Ella Nutter played a great ball in for McGarvie to score from close range. Shannon Shaw doubled the lead, after an excellent team move was set up by Kayleigh Churchyard.

Park’s Amy Newell had a long shot just go over and another saved by Hares keeper Tori Sharpe on the stroke of half-time. In the second half, Park had the wind in their direction and although had several chances to reduce the scoreline, they were unable to capitalise, as the Hares held out with some strong defending. The win moves the Hares up to fourth.

March PoM: Sydney Davis (strong performance at right back and some crucial tackles).