March Town Utd FC squad of 12 exit Vase at unbeaten side Gorleston

Buildbase FA Vase

Gorleston 3

March Town Utd 2

The Hares’ first team put on a brave performance at free-scoring Gorleston, who were undefeated in the Premier Division, with only 12 players.

The home side looked lively early on, but the Hares were holding their own and had a couple of chances before going behind on 13 minutes.

But Lewis Thompson got one back on 32 minutes before March went behind again on 40 minutes.

The second half was a good contest with the hosts increasing their lead a few minutes from the end.

It looked all over, but David Jackson got one back and March had two chances to get another in time added-on.

The Reserves won 4-0 against Manea, in a game they controlled. First half goals from Ross Alexander, his first for the team, and Toby Ayres were followed in the second period by goals from Ash Brand and Luke Pepper to wrap it up.

S Tech Ladies League North

March Town 2 Boston U 0

March beat Boston United in a cracking game.

The Pilgrims hit the bar in the opening minutes, but it was Hares midfielder Adele Munday who opened the score when she slid in the ball. Emma Frost hit the post in the second half and in the 86th minute, Louise Barbour rounded the Boston keeper to score the second goal after an excellent build-up.

Other results: Ketton 3 Hungate Rovers 0; P&L Motors Diamonds 3 Wisbech St Mary 5. Women’s Premiership: Park Ladies 1 Bar Hill 4.