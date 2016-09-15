March under-18s defeat Saints

A solid all-round team performance saw March under-18 soccer school defeat their counterparts from Wisbech St Mary 4-0 with Toby Allen, Luke Cable and Rob Conyard all finding the back of the net.

Rebecca Moy (2) and Georgia Stimson were both on target as March under-14 girls suffered a 6-3 defeat to Priory Parkside.

Under-12 footballers from the club put Blackstones JFC Green to the sword with a 9-0 victory. Scorers for March were: Bentinck (2), Byles, Conyard, Cullum, Neve and Wojtowych (3).

Haverhill Town 3 March Park Rangers 3

Rangers twice came from behind before drawing 3-3. Scorers were Dom Webb, Brandon Pearce and Patrick Allington, while Jack Stockdale had an effort chalked off for offside. MoM Hugo Bryant and Allington.