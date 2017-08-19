MATCH VERDICT: Another derby date for FA Cup rivals

Have your say

Saturday’s tie lived up to the billing of ‘a ding-dong derby’ – and they will do it all over again on Tuesday night.

Jenk Acar’s second-half goal set up the replay at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Jack Fixter put Spalding United ahead but two former Tulips replied for Wisbech Town before the break.

Ultimately, it was a fair result. If there is an action replay, it could be a long night with the prospect of extra-time and penalties.

The Fenmen should fancy their chances of causing an upset with another positive performance.

The Tulips deservedly got a second opportunity – but only after making changes to improve their display.

Jack Fixter celebrates the opener

It had started so well for Spalding as Acar forced Sam Vince into action before Lee Beeson’s free-kick eventually found Fixter to poke home inside the six-yard box.

Gary King went close to doubling the advantage but Wisbech levelled with their first attempt on target.

A neat exchange between Billy Smith and skipper Jonno Fairweather set up a close-range finish for Adam Millson against his former club.

Just four minutes later, Michael Frew was adjudged onside and his angled drive flew past Michael Duggan at the near post.

Photos by Adam Fairbrother

Liam Harris was sent on for Conor Higginson and the Tulips changed their system. Along with a better tempo to their play, it worked in the second half.

Stand-in captain Paul Walker’s flick found Acar to slot in the equaliser.

Duggan denied Josh Ford and the Fenmen had plenty of pressure at the end.

However, Spalding created more clear-cut chances in the final 15 minutes.

Another free-kick from Beeson was knocked over the bar by Matt Varley.

Luke Wilson cleared from the six-yard box as substitute Jonny Lockie lobbed the ball over Vince who recovered his position to brilliantly push over Varley’s volley which was heading for the top corner of the net.

In stoppage-time, Lockie almost won it but Vince’s save booked another derby date.

WISBECH TOWN

4-3-3: Vince; Emmington, Wilson, Stevens, Yong; Murphy, Fairweather, Millson; Ford (sub Beck 84 mins), Frew, Smith (sub Hamilton 70 mins). Subs not used: Buzas, Baldry, Cousins, Knight.

SPALDING UNITED

4-4-2: Duggan; Fixter, Spafford, Humble, Walker; McGhee (sub Lockie 71 mins), Beeson, Varley, Higginson (sub Harris 38 mins); King, Acar. Sub not used: Smith.

REFEREE

Nicholas Fuller.

GOALS

Fixter (16 mins, 0-1); Millson (32 mins, 1-1); Frew (36 mins, 2-1); Acar (51 mins, 2-2).

BOOKINGS

Stevens, Fairweather, Wilson, Fixter (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

266

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★