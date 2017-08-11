‘Meat’ the sponsor of Wisbech St Mary’s stadium

On Wednesday before Wisbech St Mary FC’s fixture with Swaffham, which Saints won 3-2, Sue and Alan Carr of ABC Quality Meats were present to witness the naming of the new stadium.

Club secretary Martin Holmes said: “We are absolutely delighted that ABC Quality Meats have sponsored our stadium for the next three seasons.

“Being a grass roots community club this sponsorship along with all the other sponsors are vitally important to us containing our step 6 status and ongoing ambitions. ABC Quality Meats are a long established respectable local company and we look forward to a long partnership.”