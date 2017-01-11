Millson keeps Wisbech Town unbeaten in 13 games

ChromaSport UCL Premier

Wisbech Town 1 Wellingborough Town 1

A late leveller from Adam Millson extended the ten-man Fenmen’s unbeaten run to 13 games.

The Doughboys took the lead in the 61st minute, while Jonno Fairweather picked up a red card in the 78th minute.

Boss Dick Creasey threw on second half substitutes Scott Johnson and Harry Limb, but Johnson soon picked up an injury and needed to be replaced by Liam Adams.

Millson’s 76th-minute goal preserved a point.

The result puts the hosts up to eight place in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.