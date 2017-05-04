Millson nets brace as Wisbech Town finish in sixth

Wisbech Town FC have finished sixth in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

On Saturday the Fenmen won their final league game of the season away at second-from-bottom Harrowby United 5-0.

Goalkeeper Sam Vince slotted away another penalty kick on 17 minutes to get the visitors off the mark.

Also on target at Harrowby were Adam Millson (41 and 59 minutes), Jon Fairweather (46) and substitute Sam Murphy (70).

March Town United lost their final Thurlow Nunn League First Division game of the campaign 4-1 at Needham Market.

Aaron Wykes scored his first goal for the Hares club. Att: 34.

March finished the season 16th out of 21 teams.

In the Cambs Kershaw Premier, Chatteris Town won 4-2 at Fulbourn Institute with goals from Craig Gillies, Gary Smith, Jacob Butler and Scott Callaghan.

Chatteris: Aidan Hollis, Alex Ashley, Ben Collett, Ben Matthews, Craig Gillies, Gary Smith, Jack Whiting, Jacob Butler, Josh Dodman, Scott Callaghan, Scott Goodger. Subs: Brandon Ransome, Matthew Walshe. Yellow cards: Brandon Ransome, Craig Gillies, Jack Whiting, Josh Dodman.

Next Saturday the Lilies are at West Wratting.

Peterborough Junior Alliance U14

March Park Rangers 2

Werrington Reds 1

March really had to dig deep to defeat a previously unbeaten Werrington side.

Keeper Jonathon Marsh superbly saved a penalty before March took the lead with a fine strike from Todd Gray-Essen. The visitors immediately equalised.

The game was settled with a great strike from Berzan Gokman which proved to be the winner.

The team showed great character throughout.

MoM: Jonathon Marsh.

March Park Rangers 6

Holbeach 2

March produced their best performance of the season, completely dominating the match from the first whistle.

They turned round at half-time losing 2-1, their goal being scored by Kallum Jupp from an excellent free-kick by Lewis Kent.

The second half was all one-way traffic and March ran in further goals through Berzan Gokman 2, Dalton Moore and Todd Gray-Essen 2, his first goals for the club.

This was a fantastic all- round team performance.

Joint MoM: Elliott James, Kallum Jupp and Dalton ‘DJ’ Moore.