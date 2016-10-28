MSS pull off six goal comeback

U12
Oundle Town 3 March Soccer School 6
March were 3-1 behind but pulled off a commanding second half performance with goals from Archie Cullum (2), Bailey Yeomans (2), Brandon Wojtowych and Alex Neve.
U13
March SS 6 Yaxley 3
Doubles for Duke Higham and Owen Kennedy and singles for Chaz Thurlby and PoM Jenson Carpenter.
U14
Histon Hornets Girls 1 March SS 3
Megan Tombs quickly responded with a long-range equaliser. Precise passing saw further outstanding goals from Jessica Conyard (C) and Georgia Stimson.
PoM: Molly Rowlett.