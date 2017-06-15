Murphy commits to Wisbech Town FC by turning down higher offers

Highly sought-after midfielder Sam Murphy has once again shown his commitment to Wisbech Town FC by turning down another offer from a Step 4 club.

Sam has told Fenmen manager Dick Creasey that he would rather stay at the Elgood’s Stadium in 2017-18 and win promotion than play at that level with another club.

Creasey said: “Sam is an integral part of my plans and I am delighted that he has agreed to stay with Wisbech Town Football Club.

“It reflects very well on Sam that he wants to help his hometown club climb the ladder rather than look to play his football elsewhere.

“He’s received good offers from three Step 4 clubs now and has turned them all down after due consideration.”

Meanwhile, new Wisbech Reserves boss Simon Flanz‏ continues to make signings.

Among those committing pen to paper for the Peterborough Leaguers are England under-23 futsal player Charlie Hawkins, local striker Shane Green and Louie Medwynter.

Peterborough & District Football League 2017/18 fixture start dates: Premier & Division 1 - August 5; Div 2, 3, 4 - August 19; Div 5 - September 2. Fixtures are to be released mid-July.

Chatteris Town FC‏ first team will now be playing Doddington Utd at West Street on Wednesday, August 2, 7.45pm kick-off.

The Lilies are trying their hands at Twenty20 Cricket this summer with the Friday Night Cross Club Twenty20.

It begins on Friday (June 23) with Chatteris Town FC XI vs Chatteris Cricket Club XI; then on Friday, July 14 with Chatteris Town FC Legends XI vs Chatteris CC XI. Both will start at 6.30pm at Fullers Cricket Ground, Chatteris, with a barbecue and bar.