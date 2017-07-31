Murrow ace Harrison, 15, makes history on Peterborough Utd debut

Harrison Burrows from Murrow made his debut for Peterborough United in a friendly against Ipswich Town making him the youngest player ever to make a first team appearance.

He replaced midfielder Andrea Borg for the last 20 minutes of the pre-season friendly which Town won 3-1.

Harrison has been playing for Posh since he was 8 years old.

Recently he has been playing for the U18 youth team and has impressed Grant McCann, the first team manager and has now been signed for a three-year scholarship. Harrison started out at John Rowe Soccer School, Wisbech St Mary. He currently attends Spalding Grammar School but will soon be at Posh full time as a scholar.

The last couple of seasons Harrison has been sponsored by local builder Chris Dewey who has also converted Murrow’s local pub The Bell Inn in support of Peterborough Utd.