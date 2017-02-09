New Chatteris football team’s instant success with duo signed by Norwich City

Chatteris Town Youth Football Club U7’s newly formed team played their first game on Saturday, January 21.

The club have new hooded tops which have been sponsored by local businessman Dave Wignall who is the chief instructor of Simply Krav Maga (SKM) at Simplykravmaga.com.

SKM offer self protection training to adults aged 18-plus in Chatteris and Cambridge.

The picture shows chief instructor Dave Wignall presenting the new sponsored hooded tops over to team captain Jake Lloyd.

The team have enjoyed immediate success in the form of two players, Jake Lloyd and Aiden Keats being signed up to Norwich City Football Club Player Development Centre.