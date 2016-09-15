Newly-promoted Upwell share the spoils

Newly-promoted Upwell shared the spoils with Wimblington following a six-goal thriller in Cambs 2B.

Ivaylo Raychev fired them 2-0up, thanks to Callum Elsey and Jonny Allen assists, before Wimblington reduced the arrears.

Heading into the interval, Allen rose highest to meet Mario Santos’ corner but Wimblington fought back to earn a point after the break.

Upwell manager Karl Schultz said: “Wimblington have a lot of quality in their locker.

“They could and should have put us to the sword.

“I’m satisfied my lads worked their backsides off today. Those who stepped up from the reserves did exceptional.”

In Peterborough League Division Five, Parson Drove brushed aside Ramsey Town Res in a 4-0 breeze.

A 25-yard wonder striker from Kensey Carter opened the scoring before the same player doubled Drove’s advantage.

Jordan Jolly then squared for Ben Pearce to make it 3-0 before Jolly was the provider again for Ryan Brazil to complete the scoring in the second half.

Stephen James, returning from injury, looked sharp while Elliott Vanhinsbergh and Dylan Hopkins both had solid games

Man-of-the-match: A close call with Jolly just pipping Kensey Carter and Ryan Brazil to the award.