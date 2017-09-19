Nine-man Wisbech St Mary Res rescue GER draw at March

Cambridgeshire Kershaw League Senior B

March Town United Reserves 2 Wisbech St Mary Res 2

This reserves game at the GER Sports Ground ended all-square despite Wisbech St Mary going down to nine players.

Toby Allen and sub Jack McLoughlin were on target for the hosts while Stuart Beckett and Martin Wright replied for Saints.

Third-spot Wisbech St Mary duo Marley Coe and Dean Jimson were both dismissed for picking up two yellow cards.

Creake Charity Shield

A solitary strike by Anton Kaval earned Chatteris Town Reserves passage 1-0 at Littleport Town.

In a clash of Mead Plant & Grab 2B sides, an Alan Setchell brace and Nick Ward ensured Wimblington reached 3-3 at extra time after which they beat Manea United 4-2 on penalties.