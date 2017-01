During the February half term, Norwich City FC will be holding a soccer school at Neale-Wade Academy in March.

The venue is at Wimblington Road, March, PE15 9PX.

Dates: Thursday, February 16; Friday, February 17.

Times: 10am-3pm.

For more information please contact Football Development Officer Dominic Knighton on 07599347897 or email dominic.knighton@canaries.co.uk