A Norwich City Soccer Skills Centre course is being held at Neale-Wade Academy, March.

The weekly sessions are for children aged 6-12, and run at the Wimblington Road venue from Thursday, February 27 to July 23.

Price is £75 for the full 18 weeks - £65 if you book before February 7.

For more details contact Dominic Knighton, football development officer on: Dominic.Knighton@canaries.co.uk