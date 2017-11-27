Nothing to warm Chatteris Town spirits from Sawston Utd Cambs Kershaw game

Cambs Kershaw Premier Division

Chatteris Town 0 Sawston United 3

It was a typical wintry afternoon at West Street, but nothing warmed up the Lilies spirits from this result.

Town have had little to shout about of late, seeing two players leave to local rivals in the last seven days and suffering a player shortage, forcing manager Lea Jordan to go between the sticks.

These sides met in a bottom-four clash last weekend, Sawston coming out 3-1 victors, and it was a near-identical scoreline this time round as Jordan’s side were mainly second-best.

The visitors made their intentions known early, winger Dan Jarvis causing left-wing problems, and it was his cross that teed up an unmarked Ralph Donovan at the back-post after making an incisive run in-behind the Lilies defence.

Two defensive mishaps either side of half-time proved costly as Town’s hopes of a revival were all in vein, which have been too common during a barren run of form.

After Ben Russell was tackled on the edge of his penalty box, Lee James pounced to tuck home on 36 minutes, before Liam Griffin was sent through on goal to dispatch underneath the despairing dive of Jordan on the hour mark as Sawston sealed victory.

It could have been worse for Town if it wasn’t for captain Simon Howard who made some timely goal-saving challenges, as he and his teammates went in search of restoring some pride.

Ben Amery used his creative instincts at times with intricate back-post crosses nearly finding his target, with Ash Blanchflower arguably missing Town’s best chance of the match as he blasted over from point-blank range at the death.

New higher-level signings in goalkeeper Dan Smith and striker Shane Green were confirmed prior to Saturday’s defeat, so if these are anything to go by, optimism at both ends could just be round the corner.

Lilies: Lea Jordan, Jacob Butler, Ben Russell, Simon Howard (c), Matthew Eggleton, Aidan Hollis, Josh Dodman, Ben Amery, Ash Blanchflower, Josh Brittin, Shane Green (sub Brandon Ransome, 61’). Goals: Sawston United – Donovan (30), James (36), Griffin (60).

Cautions: Chatteris Town – Howard, Russell (foul). Referee: Matthew Lake.