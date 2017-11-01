Outwell Swifts make Wisbech Acorns pay for not killing John Ablett Cup tie

John Ablett Cup

Outwell Swifts 4

Wisbech Town Acorns 3

Acorns bowed out of the Ablett Cup after extra time, despite outplaying the hosts for large proportions of the game.

Acorns raced to a two-goal lead through Ant Walbridge and Alfa Jalo as they dominated from the off for 40 minutes. A bizarre penalty call by the referee and a quick-fire second saw the score 2-2 at half-time.

Despite plenty of possession and opportunities, Acorns didn’t hit the target. The referee even reversed a penalty decision for Acorns which wasn’t well received.

The first period of extra time saw Swifts take the lead before Acorns responded immediately through Luke Gale.

Swifts got the winner from an own goal. A miscommunication saw an attempted clearance hit Dan Short in the face and go in.

Acorns manager, Karl Schultz, said: “Credit where it’s due, they put their chances away, but the amount of chances we wasted was criminal. Nine times out of 10, if we played that fixture again there would only be one winner. We do have to kill teams off, though, when we have the opportunity!”

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the rub of the green with some of the calls. It was frustrating to lose, but we wish Swifts luck in the next round.”