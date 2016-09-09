Parson Drove come back to win at Peterborough

ChromaSport Peterborough League Division 2

Tydd St Mary FC 3

Netherton A 0

Tim Lowe’s shot smashed against the outside of the post but on 40 minutes Paul Newcombe hit a rocket which the keeper could only parry to James Woods, who slotted home.

Tydd doubled their lead on the hour when Newcombe delivered a heat seeking cross to the head of Woods. On 70 minutes Lowe smashed the ball home.

Parson Drove 92 4 Peterborough NECI 3

Two mistakes gifted NECI a 2-0 lead but Drove came back to win.

Kensey Carter made it 2-1. Daniel Short was pulled down but NECI saved the penalty.

The second half saw an NECI player sent off for foul, abusive language. Drove were 3-1 down but a free kick just outside the area from Brazil, Jordan Jolly with a spot kick and a Ben Pearce header sealed the win. Three NECI players already cautioned got a second yellow after the final whistle.

Mead Plant & Grab Cambs League 3B

WSM B 1 Benwick Ath 3

Benwick Athletic overcame a lacklustre first half.

Matty Grainger converted a delightful little cross from Jordan Tombling, who went and scored two goals himself, after good work from Ad Betts and a special lob over the keeper.

Manager Jay Goodall said that this was an impressive team victory.

Cambs League 5B

Benwick Ath Res 1

Needingworth U Res 4

Benwick felt frustrated to lose. Needingworth scored from a corner but Rikki-Lee Marr equalised from a penalty. Further chances fell to Neal Longfoot and George Rowell but the opponents’ finishing was clinical.

More on page 74.