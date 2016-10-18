Parson Drove hit cup sweet 16

Lower Junior Cambs Cup

Leverington A 0 Parson Drove 92 16

Parson Drove 92 sent out a message they want this trophy by hitting eight goals in each half.

A lighting start from Drove saw Billy Ryan supplying three pinpoint crosses into the box which saw Ben Pearce twice getting on the end of them, along with Jordan Jolly within six minutes.

Other first-half goals: Harley Kitchen, Kensey Carter, Pearce for his first hat-trick for Drove and Carter.

Second half: Kitchen, Dan Short, Anth Horn’s first goals for Drove with a hat-trick, Ryan and Stephen James a brace. Ryan Brazil even saw his penalty saved.

Cambs League

Parson Drove 92 2 AFC Orton 0

A sloppy goal gave Drove the lead with Ben Pearce putting away Kensey Carter’s cross.

The second half saw a bit of life when Ricky Melton set up scorer Jordan Jolly.

Veteran Michael Richardson beat Elliot Vanhinsbergh to man of the match, winning everything in midfield.

Cambs League 5b

Benwick Athletic Res 0 Huntingdon U Res 6

Joe Shaw hit the post from long range. Huntingdon took the wake up call and went in 4-0 at half time. Ollie Freeman also hit the post.

S Tech Ladies League North

Hungate Rovers 0 March Town Ladies 6

The Hares had hat-tricks from Louise Barbour and Emma Frost. Barbour scored her first after a goal mouth scramble. Frost scored from a penalty after Laura Coe was fouled. She then scored another penalty from a handball before completing a hat trick with a one-on-one with the keeper.

In the second half, Barbour scored from the edge of the area and chipped the keeper after a through ball from Sydney Davis. In the final minute, keeper Tori Sharpe made an excellent save.

PoM: Kayleigh Churchyard.