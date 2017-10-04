Parson Drove in Peterborough League top gear on maximum points

Peterborough League Division Two

Netherton Utd A 0

FC Parson Drove 4

Drove completed both August and September’s fixtures with maximum points.

The first-half breakthrough came from Robbie Knight with a fantastic strike into the top right-hand corner which finished off some excellent build-up. Netherton had the odd counter attack but rarely threatened.

Drove started the second half brightly and Matty Cawthorn netted his ninth of the season. A driving Jermaine Watson run squared to Kev Smith for a five-yard tap-in to make it three.

Substitute Adam Key made it four with his first touch in the 65th minute.

Cambs League 5b

Benwick Athletic Res 0

March Soccer School 5

Another frustrating performance for Benwick, who put in a strong performance for 45 minutes but could not maintain the momentum.

Benwick’s Max Driver lobbed the oncoming keeper but it just went over the bar. In the second half, March SS scored four goals.