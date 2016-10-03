Parson Drove upset cup odds by scoring screamers

North Cambs Cup

Benwick AFC 1 P’n Drove 92 3

Drove had 11 players available which included manager Martin Pettit, but upset the odds against leaders of Cambs Division Three.

Ben Pearce set up Ryan Brazil but from a free-kick Benwick levelled the tie.

In the second half Kensey Carter hit a thunderbolt from 25 yards and Elliott Vanhinsbergh scored a 25-yard screamer.

Cambs League Cup

Park Ladies 2 March Town Ladies 5

The Hares went into a commanding lead with Louise Barbour scoring a hat trick in 15 minutes.

Her first was from an acute-angled free-kick, her second was a long shot that the keeper did well to get a hand to and the third was from close range. Park came back strongly to make it 3-2 before Emma Searle scored from 30 yards.

In the second half, Park were unlucky not to get further goals before Barbour killed the game with a lob.

Cambs League 2B

Upwell T 3 Ely Crusaders 1

Upwell Town continued their unbeaten league start to their division 2B campaign as they ground out a hard fought 3-1 win over Ely Crusaders.

Scott Beetlestone levelled with an unstoppable effort after being played through by Vasile Trif.

The visitors had two efforts turned onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Tiago Almeida, and in the second half Trif netted via a speculative drive, while a free kick from Paul Johnson settled the game.

Reserve team:

Cambs 4B

Burwell Ti 3 Upwell Res 0

Having a bare 11 available told as Upwell were forced to play through injuries.

Boss Harry Griffin said: “I can’t fault my lads at all today. The work rate and effort from my lads was top notch. I have a feeling if I had a few subs that we could have got the result.”

Cambs 5B

Chatteris Town B 1 Benwick Athletic Res 1

Benwick manager Mark Bishop said that drawing was like a loss to him.

Benwick took the lead when Jacob Gray fired in a free kick on 25 minutes. Town equalised soon after half time. Chances fell to Joe Davis and Rikki-Lee Marr but Benwick couldn’t get the winner.