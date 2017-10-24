Parson Drove win 10 in a row after Manea success

Manea Utd 0

FC Parson Drove 4

Drove managed 10 wins in a row.

They entered the game with Adam Key and captain Callum Brown missing, along with morning call-offs from Chris McAree and Sam Cubberley, Aaron McKenna also carrying a knock meaning his minutes would be limited.

This left Drove a little stretched, forcing manager Gary Haime to kit up as back-up.

Conditions were windy but the pitch was good.

Drove settled early and were instructed to get the ball out wide and early.

Captain Gaje Drew and Kev Smith dominated the middle of the park, starting in deeper roles to free up the wide men and the creative Robbie Knight.

First goal came after Ryan Alexander was felled in the box, Matty Cawthorn converting.

The second came soon after with the in-form Jermaine Watson driving past the Manea midfield and full back before drilling the ball to the underside of the bar and in, for a deserved goal.

Callum Summers was called upon twice at 0-2 and made important saves in what otherwise was a quiet afternoon for him. On the 30th minute a horrific foul on deputising centre back Dominic Pintilie, who may have suffered a broken leg, forced a change.

Dan Holyoak replaced Pintilie and his presence was instantly made known.

Drove finished the half with a well worked move finished by Cawthorn for his brace.

The second half saw Drove dominate from the off, but they could not get the fourth to kill the game off. With 20 minutes to go, however, a foul on Watson in the box gave Cawthorn a second penalty to complete his hat-trick.

The Drove back five of Callum Summers, Tom Lindsay , Ash Symonds, Pintilie/Holyoak and Conor Hughes were excellent throughout the game.

A very mature performance where Drove stood up to the physicality yet maintained their football standards. Next up what promises to be their hardest league game to date – Drove entertain Bretton North End at Main Road.