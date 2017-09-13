PNS knock out brave March from FA Vase

March Town United 2

Peterborough

Northern Star 3

(FA Vase)

Brave March Town United were edged out of the Buildbase FA Vase by higher-ranked UCL Premier side Peterborough Northern Star.

Goals for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division home side came from Michael Chow and substitute Dayne Moore.

March: Beeny; Abbott, Ajibawo, Allen, Brand, Chow, Harrison, J Mattless, M Mattless, Murfitt, Wykes. Subs: Gunkel, Logan, Moore, White. Attendance: 74. Second qualifying round draw: Wellingborough Whitworths v Wisbech St Mary.

Norwich United 3

Wisbech St Mary 1

(Thurlow Nunn League

First Division)

Jack Friend was on target for Saints. Att: 38. Next Saturday Wisbech St Mary entertain Halstead Town and on Tuesday they travel to Downham Town, while March have no weekend fixture.

Cambridge City

Development 3

Chatteris Town 3

(Cambs Kershaw

Premier Division)

Chatteris boss Ashley Taylor reflected on this game as a “disappointing afternoon”.

His side, after falling behind early on, failed to capitalise on their dominance. Scott Callaghan’s long-range drive on 20 minutes and Ben Matthews’ penalty provided brightness in the heavy rain.

Goalkeeper Ryan Rayner was forced into near-post saves but the hosts were gifted an equaliser on the hour as the ball trickled through his hands.

City’s Garcia netted his second on 70 minutes, but an inspired substitution proved to be Town’s saviour as Gary Smith reacted quickest from a rebound after a goalkeeping error to tap home with three minutes to go.

Lilies: Ryan Rayner, Tony Brown, Dean Grogan, Simon Howard, Karl Anderson (Josh Dodman 46), Scott Callaghan, Aidan Hollis, Ben Amery (Alex Ashley 77), Scott Taylor, Adam Parmenter (Gary Smith 63), Ben Matthews.

Cautions: Chatteris – Grogan (dissent), Anderson (foul), Matthews (dissent). Referee: Stuart Wade.