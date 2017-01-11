Powell earns point for Chatteris

Kershaw Premier

Chatteris Town 1

Outwell Swifts 1

Carl Powell earned a point with his first Lilies goal of the season on Saturday.

This keeps Chatteris in fourth spot for the 12th week in a row. Next Chatteris are at Over Sports.

Under 16

Cottenham 5

March Park Rangers 3

Two late extra time goals in the second period of extra time saw March bow out of the County Cup.

March did lead 2-0 against higher level opposition, however. Highlights were Brad Lawrence’s hat-trick and Jamie Gray-Esson’s Man of the Match performance on the wing.

Under 13

March Soccer School 4 Oundle 1

March won thanks to great teamwork and a fine display of passing football.

Goals from Dan Cave (2), Jenson Carpenter and Joseph Tully along with a MoM display from Jack Hayes ensured the points.

S-Tech League Under 12 Girls

Coton Cosmos 3

March Park Rangers 1

March put in an exceptional team performance against one of the league pace setters.

They conceded three very quick goals at the end of the first half.

March in the second period outplayed the hosts for most of the time and scored a superb consolation goal through Keira Swanson after an excellent through ball by Elisha Guy.

MoM: The whole team.