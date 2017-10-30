Rest and Brand brace benefit March Town at Holland

March Town United FC, who were inactive in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division the previous weekend, benefitted from the rest as they won 2-0 with a Jack Brand brace at Holland FC on Saturday.

The Hares are in 12th position. Attendance: 20.

March next weekend host Cornard United.

The Hares’ youth team were involved in a thrilling Thurlow Nunn Youth League West draw 3-3 with King’s Lynn Town. Charlie Revell 2 and Jacob Halls netted while Daniel Dimeo was sent off on Thursday at the GER Sports Ground.

Wisbech St Mary lost at Norwich CBS 3-1 despite Dale Parnell netting early on. Att: 70. Tonight the 14th-spot Saints host Ely City in the League Cup. Next Saturday they have no fixture.