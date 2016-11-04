Rob, 16, gains county call-up

Youth football

Sixteen year-old Rob Conyard represented March Soccer School and March Town FC on Thursday evening following his selection for the Cambridgeshire Under 18’s representative squad in the county side’s first league fixture held at Mildenhall.

This resulted in a terrific 1-2 win versus Suffolk U18’s.

Next fixture for Cambs U18’s is on Friday, vs Essex, being played at Histon with a 7.45pm kick-off.

U15

March SS White 3 Godmanchester Rovers 2

A tough and competitive fixture against a good side was level at the break, 1-1.

Goals from Jordan Palmby and Alfie Asher (2) mean March Soccer School retain their position sitting at the top of the table.

MSS Blue 3 Leverington 3

March came back on Sunday after trailing 3-1.

Ben Darrington opened the scoring early on in the first half and Leverington’s three goals followed. Jay Rout was fouled in the box and awarded a penalty whch was converted by Alfie Asher. Jordan Smith struck a late perfect free kick.

U18

Yaxley Blue 0 March Soccer School 7

A quiet first period with just a 0-1 lead from good pressure resulting in an own goal.

The high flying March lads stepped up the pace in the second half with goals from Rob Conyard, Toby Allen and Stefano Cavozzi 4.