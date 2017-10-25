Setchell praises ‘complete’ Wisbech FA Vase Felixstowe display

Wisbech Town FC boss Gary Setchell praised an “unbelievable” and “complete” FA Vase performance versus Felixstowe.

He said of Saturday’s (Oct 21) 4-0 home triumph: “We changed the system totally, we went 4-3-3. We totally stopped them playing and won every single individual battle all over the pitch.

“The lads were magnificent. We scored a great goal early which obviously helped.

“After half-time we pulled one of their sitting midfielders back. Danny Setchell had to work hard between their two central midfielders. We had Josh Ford, a centre-forward, playing right-back.

“It was a complete all-round team performance.

“Felixstowe are going to win the Thurlow Nunn League for certain... to beat them and for them to have one or two shots on target was unbelievable,” he told the club’s website.