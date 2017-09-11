Setchell’s super start at Wisbech Town FC

Gary Setchell got off to the perfect start as new manager of Wisbech Town Football Club.

The Fenmen beat visiting St Andrews 4-0 at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium on Saturday in the UCL Premier.

Michael Frew grabbed the first two goals, then Josh Ford and Alex Beck completed the rout.

Setchell returned to the club after Dick Creasey has quit as manager last week.