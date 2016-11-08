Striker Beck sets 20-goal target with Wisbech Town FC

He has terrorised United Counties League defences for years – and striker Alex Beck wants to continue that trend with Wisbech Town.

Beck has set himself a 20-goal target this season and the frontman is already well on the way to achieving that having scored four times already since arriving at the club from Boston Town.

The 25-year-old said: “I am pleased to have already contributed to the team in terms of goals and as a striker I always set myself a target at the start of the season of 20 goals.

“I already have 10 so far, three for Wisbech, and with the amount of chances the team create my aim is to surpass my original target.”

Beck opened his Wisbech account in the 4-2 victory over Oadby Town, while Billy Smith netted a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Peterborough Northern Star on Saturday.

It came on the back of his two-goal midweek haul in the 8-1 demolition of Huntingdon Town.

Youngster Harry Limb, Michael Frew (2), Adam Millson (2) and Edgaras Buzas were also on target to secure Wisbech’s biggest win of the season – and their biggest ever goals tally at home - against their rock-bottom visitors.

The former Deeping Rangers and Poachers striker is enjoying life at the Elgood’s Stadium.

“My first impressions are that I’m going to really enjoy my time at the club,” admitted Beck.

“The club is run in a professional way with a strong following of supporters and there is a great set of lads in the dressing room who have made me feel welcome and part of the team.

“I felt at this stage of my career I needed a fresh start and the opportunity arose to challenge myself at Wisbech.

“I have known Dick (Creasey) for a long time from my time at Boston United as a youngster and everyone who I spoke to speaks highly of him as a manager, which had a big influence in my decision to join the club.”

The Fenmen are now undefeated in three matches and Beck believes the club can soon start climbing the United Counties League table.

“We are looking to put an unbeaten run together and start climbing the league and with the quality in the squad finish as high as possible come the end of the season,” said Beck.

Wisbech boss Creasey felt his side should have gone away with all three points at the weekend after Frew had a late goal ruled out for offside

Creasey told the club’s official You Tube channel: “The boys were all saying the goal was onside.

“They all said it couldn’t have been offside from where Michael has run.

“He was offside when he received the ball but he wasn’t offside when the free-kick was taken.

“But it’s one of those things that we have to take on the chin and move on.

“We haven’t lost the game and we’re on a bit of an unbeaten run now and we have to continue that.”

The Fenmen, who were due to travel to Raunds in the UCL Knockout Cup last night, travel to Kirby Muxloe on Saturday.

They will then continue their defence of the Cambs Invitation Cup when hosting Eaton Socon on Tuesday night.

Recent signing Liam Adams is likely to play some part in the fixtures.

The former Nottingham Forest youngster, who plays out wide, has arrived at Wisbech from Boston United having signed a dual registration.