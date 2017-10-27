‘Stuck in the mud’: Jordan confident of leading Chatteris Town revival

New Chatteris Town manager Lea Jordan believes he is the man to rejuvenate the team’s fortunes this season and “push on”, writes Dan Mason.

Town sit 12th in the Kershaw Premier Division having not earned a league victory in their last four games, the previous win coming against Comberton United on September 2.

Since then, the management has changed twice, but with a fresh face in place, Jordan hopes to incur some stability and live up to the challenge ahead.

“I feel the club is stuck in the mud and I think we need to push on and get out of it”, he said.

“With the team we have got, I do feel we should be competing with the likes of Wisbech St Mary and March Town.

“There is no reason why we should not be and that is a challenge I want to do and that is why I have decided to take it on.

“This season, we are just going to try and consolidate ourselves, getting back to where we should be and that is in the mix.”

Jordan, a former goalkeeper for the likes of Wisbech Town and Soham Town Rangers, led Ramsey Town to the PDFL Division One last season and was scheduled to arrive as the new Lilies boss this summer before talks broke down.

He hopes his playing experience and an installation of belief can start an upward trend for his side, amidst an absence of key players.

“I am hoping my man-management is going to be key and getting the players to trust me is key”, Jordan enthused.

“We need to get the players’ confidence back up, playing well and once we have got everyone fit, I think we will start seeing results.

“Me and Sean (McKay) have got a few ideas, but we are not in a major rush.

“I don’t think we should worry too much about other teams – if anything, let them worry about us.”

Jordan’s first test at the helm is a trip to lowly Hemingfords United tomorrow (Saturday, Oct 28, 3pm).