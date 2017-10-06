Sutton Bridge exit Sunday Cup but March Saracens benefit from Fenland Police bye

King’s Lynn Sunday League Sponsored by Double G Clothing

Lincolnshire Sunday County Cup

Sutton Bridge United, the league’s only representative, failed to overcome a strong North Lindum Hawkes side and despite a Sam Cooper goal, went down 4-1.

Sunday Challenge Cup Round 1

Mixed fortunes for the three teams. Woodsman’s Cottage already had a bye to the next round and were joined by March Saracens whose game against Fenland Police was called off as Fenland were unable to raise a team. Gorefield were dropped to the Centenary Cup competition after failing to play their match against Pymore.

Division 1

A spirited CSKA Young Boys team held Chilvers at 1-1 to the half-time whistle, a great effort from last season’s division 2 champions.

The second half was a different story, as Chilvers pressed hard and finished with nine goals from seven different players. Goals from Jamie Burgess, Kevin Leggett, Aaron Proctor, Ryan Scott, James Tricks and a brace each from Daniel Jezeph and George Rawlings. In reply, the Young Boys scored through Micah Baxter, Adan Lewis and Luke Plumb.

League champions CSKA Emneth won at Woodsmans Cottage 2–4 to stay in touch with current leaders Chilvers. In a competitive match, goals from Jake Miller, Toby Allen, Joe Reed and Dave Abbott. Woodsman’s reply: Jordan Jolly and Ryan Brazil.

Division 2

Result of the day was found in Shouldham, who trounced an unbeaten Long Sutton team in a 10-1 demolition with goals from Will Goldburn x3, Joseph Malby x2, Joshua Ford x2, Henry Davidson, Childs & Dan Murphy. Long Sutton: Lewis Machin.

Current second and third placed teams faced each other at Sutton St. James in a goal fest. St James started well, but it was Gaywood Athletic who scored in the 14th minute and never looked back despite a Joe Harrison hat-trick for Sutton. A brace for Kristian Rigg and Ryan Juby set Gaywood on their way with further goals from Daniel Kerry, Billy Smith, Paul Moore and a last minute penalty from Chris Tibbs.

Unbeaten, dominant CSKA Emneth Reserves travelled to Ingoldisthorpe and won 2-8. Nathan Watson scored a hat-trick, supported by goals from Phil Franklin, Brad Kennedy, Ryan Barnes and a brace from Harry Griffen. Ingoldisthorpe never gave up and replied with a brace from Nathan Welsby.

Bottom team Tydd St. Mary travelled to West Lynn for a 6-3 defeat and a first win for West. Goals, West Lynn: Matty Gollands, Arran Hain, Micael Rix and a hat-trick for Joe Addley; Tydd: Jamie Powell a brace, and Sam Frost. It will not be long before Tydd secure some points.

Other result: title favourites Southery ASA made it five from five. Southery 3 (Simon Bird, Andrew Clark, Mathew Weeds) Clenchwarton Victory 2 (Alex Thaxton, Adam Mason).