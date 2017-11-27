Sweet 16 unbeaten for Wisbech Town at Sileby Rangers

Wisbech Town FC’s unbeaten run reached 16 games in all competitions after Saturday’s (Nov 25) 5-2 win at Northampton Sileby Rangers which wasn’t as straightforward as the score line suggested.

The home side had an early chance to score but away goalkeeper Paul Bastock got down well to smother Aaron Hind’s close-range effort.

Bastock’s opposite number Dom Roggero was the busier of the ‘keepers as the Fenmen dominated possession without any clear-cut chances.

Just before the half hour mark, Sileby took a surprise lead via a free kick, but Billy Smith’s 44th minute goal saw the Fenmen level at the break.

Alex Beck put the Fenmen in front for the first time in the 58th minute, with Michael Frew adding a third three minutes later.

Sileby converted a 64th minute penalty to bring it back to 3-2 and when substitute Aaron Hart was sent off six minutes later, the home side sensed a potential upset.

Alex Beck restored the two-goal lead in the 74th minute with a piledriver shot and by the time Billy Smith’s injury time left-foot screamer hit the back of the net, Town’s seventh consecutive United Counties League Premier win was already assured.

Wisbech are now fourth in the UCL table with 41 points, five points behind leaders Newport Pagnell Town from the same number of games.

Wisbech: Bastock, Fairweather, Stevens (sub Yong 79 mins), Wilson, Millson, Murphy, Smith, Tricks (Hart 53), Beck (Hamilton 89), Ford, Frew.