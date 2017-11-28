Ten-man Tydd St Mary FC reach last eight with Parkway win

PFA Challenge Cup

Round 2

Parkway Eagles 1

Tydd St Mary 6

The Saints started the brighter and were 1-0 up after just six minutes when a good Max Burrell pass left top scorer Jake Clitheroe to do the rest and bury the ball into the back of the net.

Eagles responded when a mistake in the Tydd back line allowed them to level the scores on eight minutes.

This was the wake-up call Saints needed and began to take the game to Parkway. Man of the match, Karl Smith, was pulling the strings in midfield and when Burrell spotted his clever run, he picked a perfect lofted pass for Smith to head home on 11 minutes for 2-1.

Just two minutes later a corner from the left was bobbling around in the Eagles box and Tim Lowe seized on the ball and volleyed it in for 3-1.

Tydd had a goal disallowed for offside on 32 minutes but were awarded a penalty just a minute later when Clitheroe was felled in the box.

Clitheroe dusted himself down and duly despatched the spot kick to the right-hand side of the net, giving the Parkway ‘keeper no chance to make it 4-1

On 36 minutes Smith beat two players with a mazy run and slotted Clitheroe in perfectly to score his hat-trick for 5-1

Right on half-time Tydd made it 6-1 when a Smith through-ball found Clitheroe who, instead of shooting one-on-one with the ‘keeper, cleverly laid in Eddy Pentney who was in space to slot into an empty net.

The Saints came out for the second half full of confidence but just 10 minutes into the half Nick Ainslie was given a straight red card for a dangerous challenge.

This gave Parkway the lift they needed and with the numerical advantage made things more difficult for Tydd for the remainder of the half.

However, with some good defending and dogged determination, The Saints held on for a good win and progress to the quarter-finals.