THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Paul Grainger joins Team Bury management team

Experienced manager Paul Grainger is set to be announced as assistant manager at Team Bury later today (Monday, May 29).

We understand much-travelled Eastern Counties League boss Grainger, who has managed clubs including Debenham LC, Long Melford, Cornard United, and was appointed to Cromer Town's managerment team in Janaury this year, will be officially confirmed as assistant manager to Guy Hayes at First Division outfit Team Bury this evening.

Grainger will add experience to the coaching set-up at Isthmian League League Bury Town's feeder club, with Hayes, a former Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Peterborough United youth coach having only turned up at Ram Meadow last June.

Hayes was appointed alongside experienced youth coach Peter Meadcroft and led his new club to 17th position in the 2016-17 campaign in a 21 team division, three places higher than the previous season, where the side who draw their players from West Suffolk College Sports Academy having finished second-from-bottom.

Grainger has a wealth of experience of the First Division, having led Debenham LC to their first ever cup final, where he masterminded a 1-0 victory over First Division champions Whitton United, who he used to manage, to bag the club's first piece of silverware in the First Division Knockout Trophy.

Hayes has previously said the job at Team Bury is about developing all the players by using the West Suffolk College link up to bring through the next set of successful non-League players in the area.