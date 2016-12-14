‘Tinkerman’ Creasey will keep rotating Wisbech Town squad if it keeps winning streak

Wisbech Town manager Dick Creasey won’t be frightened to keep rotating his playing squad if it helps maintain the Fenmen’s winning streak.

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Kirby Muxloe made it six wins on the bounce for Wisbech and just one defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Striker Michael Frew was rested for the game and Creasey isn’t afraid of playing ‘Tinkerman’, as he told the club’s You Tube channel: “Michael had a little niggle with his knee, but that wasn’t the reason why he didn’t play.

“I wanted to change it around and give Alex (Beck) a game. He came in and got a goal but I thought he worked his socks off and led the line really well.

“It is difficult to keep everyone happy at this level of football but I think it is important to swap it about and get 90 minutes into different players.

“It would be dead easy to pick your best team every week but when you do that you then have a problem when players are unavailable for one reason or another.”

Harry Limb, Billy Smith and Beck were all on target at the weekend and Creasey said: “You haven’t got a divine right to win any football match.

“Kirby Muxloe are fighting for points and are obviously trying to stay in the Premier Division. They came and had a go but I thought our superiority showed through.

“I was pleased with our performance in heavy conditions and it was another clean sheet. Vinnie (Sam Vince) has settled in well and has given our back four a little more confidence.”

Teenage frontman Limb’s goal took his tally for the season to 16.

“Harry didn’t play like he has been doing but he still got his goal,” said Creasey.

“He has now got 16 for the season and for a 17-year-old boy that’s not bad going at any level of football.

“We’ve got to keep his feet firmly on the ground but I’m sure that he has still got more goals in him.”

On Saturday, tenth-spot Wisbech, who were due to host Boston Town at the Elgood’s Stadium last night, travel to Desborough before rounding off 2016 with a ChromaSport UCL Premier Division trip to Holbeach United on Boxing Day.

Creasey said: “We’ve got some tough games coming up. Desborough are going really well and they turned us over at home with a great performance.

“If we can come through the Boston, Desborough and Holbeach games without losing then I will be more than happy.”